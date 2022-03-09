Genius Brands Expands Kartoon Channel! Worldwide's Global Footprint With Launch of 'Kartoon Genius'

Leveraging its strategic investment in Germany's Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (FRA:RTV), to expand the Kartoon Channel! global footprint, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) announced today the launch of the new Kartoon Channel! Worldwide programming block, "Kartoon Genius," across Latin America and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, reaching 67 countries.

This week, the Kartoon Genius two-hour, Monday - Friday programming block premieres across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region on the pan-regional linear Pay TV channel fully dubbed in Arabic and English. On March 7, the programming block debuted throughout Central & South America on 24/7 linear, offering content in Spanish and English languages.

The Kartoon Genius programming blocks offer first-run original content on these platforms and deliver positive entertainment for children and families, underscored by safety and enrichment. Series on the programming block line-up include Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, Llama Llama, Rainbow Rangers, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, and more.

Managing Director of Kartoon Channel! Worldwide Paul Robinson, who previously served as Managing Director of Walt Disney Television International and Senior Vice President Disney Channel Worldwide, commented: "Positive and uplifting children's entertainment is more in demand today than ever. Since announcing our commitment to launch the Kartoon Channel! internationally less than three months ago, we are off to a fantastic start with pan-regional launches within the next two weeks across The Middle East, North Africa, Central America and South America on the program platforms through Genius Brands' investment in YFE.

The growth of the Kartoon Channel! over the past two years in the U.S., headed by Jon Ollwerther, has been tremendous. Despite the global challenges, children's entertainment is timeless and enduring. We are extremely excited about the many opportunities we have to bring the channel to the rest of the world and to build it into the preeminent entertainment destination for kids."