Gayle King, Kelsey Grammer to Present on the DAYTIME EMMYS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the presenters and categories that will be given out at the 47th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS, to be broadcast Friday, June 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. As previously announced, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, the hosts of CBS' Daytime Emmy® Award-winning show THE TALK, will host the broadcast.

In addition to the women of THE TALK, presenters and other stars scheduled to appear include Gayle King (CBS This Morning), Kelsey Grammer (Light as a Feather, Cheers, Frasier), Melody Scott Thomas (The Young and the Restless), Kathie Lee Gifford (Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, Today Show), Cookie Monster (Sesame Street), Scott Evans (Access Hollywood), Patrika Darbo (Studio City, Days of our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful), Kevin Frazier (Entertainment Tonight), Wayne Brady (Let's Make a Deal, The Bold and the Beautiful), Michael Strahan (Good Morning America, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke), James Reynolds (Days of our Lives), Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (The Bold and the Beautiful), Maurice Benard (General Hospital), Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest (Live with Kelly and Ryan), Nate Burleson (EXTRA), Sunny Hostin (The View), and Eric Braeden (The Young and the Restless).

The 47th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS will feature awards being presented virtually in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Categories scheduled for the CBS broadcast include:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment News Show Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

Outstanding Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Outstanding Game Show Host

Outstanding Game Show

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Outstanding Special Class Special

Outstanding Culinary Series

Outstanding Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

These additional categories will be announced immediately following the broadcast on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

https://twitter.com/DaytimeEmmys

https://www.facebook.com/DaytimeEmmyAwards

https://www.instagram.com/daytimeemmys/

Categories to be announced on Social Media simultaneously with the CBS broadcast include:

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Outstanding Makeup for A Drama Series

Outstanding Makeup

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

Outstanding Hairstyling

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Series

Outstanding Costume Design

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Series

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design

Outstanding Promo - Topical

Outstanding Promo - Brand Image Campaign - Network or Program

Outstanding Directing for a Game Show

Outstanding Directing for Talk, Entertainment News, Morning Show

Outstanding Music Direction & Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Original Song

Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Team

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Outstanding Multi-Cam Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing

Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Special

Digital Drama categories will be streamed in a separate virtual ceremony on July 19th. Children's, Animation, Family Viewing and Lifestyle Programming categories will be streamed in an additional virtual ceremony on July 26th. More details and information regarding these programs will be released at a future date.

The Daytime Emmy® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2:00 AM and 6:00 PM, as well as certain categories of digital and Syndicated programming of similar content. This year's awards honor content from more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.

The 47th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which previously produced Daytime Emmy® Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010 and 2011. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are Executive Producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is Executive Producer and Director from ATI.

