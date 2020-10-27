Gayle King Presents Exclusive Interview with Two Grand Jurors in Breonna Taylor Case

The men called the police's actions 'criminal.'

Two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case spoke to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King in an exclusive interview set to air Wednesday. The two men, who asked to remain anonymous for their safety, said they were never given the option to consider murder or manslaughter charges - with one calling the police's actions and behaviors the night Taylor was killed "criminal." none of the officers were charged with killing Taylor and the attorney general said their actions were justified.

Watch "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday at 7am ET to see more of King's exclusive interview with the two grand jurors.

GAYLE KING: Can I ask you what you both think of the police behavior and actions that night? NUMBER ONE: Negligent. GAYLE KING: Negligent? NUMBER ONE:They couldn't even provide a risk assessment.It sounded like they hadn't done one. So their organization leading up to this was lacking. That's what I mean by they were negligent in the operation. GAYLE KING: Number Two? NUMBER TWO:They were criminal leading up to this in everything that they-- the way they moved forward on it, including the warrant was deception.



