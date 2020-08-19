Garrett Wang Joins Tim Russ And Peter Macon On ESCAPE VELOCITY EXTRA

Two-Hour feature to explore academia and pop-culture sci-fi focus on race and resistance.

Actor Garrett Wang, best known as Ensign Harry Kim from Star Trek: Voyager, will join Tim Russ from Star Trek: Voyager and Peter Macon from THE ORVILLE for Escape Velocity Extra (EVX) as the online program takes a comprehensive look at race and resistance in Science fiction.

Scheduled for Wednesday evening, August 26, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, Wang will bring an Asian-American perspective to the second session of the program which is entitled Policing Blackness: Incarceration, Resistance, and Respectability Politics.

Escape Velocity Extra is an ongoing program of the Museum of Science Fiction, a virtual, non-profit Washington, D.C. based organization that uses sci-fi popular culture to drive public interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The opening hour-long session, moderated by Aisha Matthews, Managing Editor, Journal of Science Fiction will feature a frank discussion on policing, respectability politics, and liberation in Science and speculative fiction literature, film, and popular culture with authors and educators Isiah Lavendar III, andré carrington, Lisa Yaszek and De Witt Kllgore.

Wang, Russ and Macon will participate in the second hour-long session.

Session #1 is open to the public and free of charge. Session #2 requires a $5 tax deductible donation to the Museum. Russ, Wang and Macon will be available for paid one-on-one fan engagements following the program.

For additional information, or to register, please visit https://escapevelocity.events/evx/.

