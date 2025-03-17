Game Show Network Launches New Show Premieres in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Game Show Network will premiere two new weeknight shows beginning Monday, April 14. Brooke Burns will host an updated version of the classic TIC TAC DOUGH at 7PM ET, while Valerie Bertinelli will host an all-new show, BINGO BLITZ, based on the free-to-play app Bingo Blitz, at 7:30PM ET.

TIC TAC DOUGH is an update of NBCUniversal’s classic format originally created by Robert Noah. The show is hosted by the incomparable Brooke Burns (“Master Minds”, “The Chase”), who guides two contestants as they compete to place three of their marks in a row on the giant trivia board. After three rounds, the winning player moves on to face the dragon in the grand prize round, where the dragon moves strategically on the board to block the player’s ability to make three-in-a-row and take home $10,000.

Based on the #1 Free-to-Play App of the same name, in the BINGO BLITZ game show on Game Show Network, two contestants compete in a dynamic blend of trivia and bingo. The ultimate game of knowledge, strategy and luck, contestants answer trivia to earn bingo balls and points. In addition to numbered bingo balls, players also receive gold balls they can strategically place on their cards to increase their chances of making a bingo. Bingos earn the players bonus points, and special ‘power-ups’ on the players’ cards earn them extra points, bingo balls and prizes. After three rounds, THE PLAYER with the highest score advances to the fast-action Blitz round, where making a bingo in 60 seconds or less awards them $10,000.

ABOUT BROOKE BURNS

Actress and Emmy®-nominated television host Brooke Burns began her career with breakout roles in “Ally McBeal,” “Baywatch,” and “Melrose Place.” In 2002, she made her game show hosting debut on NBC’s “Dog Eat Dog,” and went on to host ABC’s “You Deserve It” with Chris Harrison. From 2013-2015 Burns served as host of Game Show Network’s Emmy®-nominated and wildly popular UK-adapted trivia show, “The Chase,” where she was also nominated for an Emmy® as outstanding game show host. In 2020, she began hosting Game Show Network’s “Master Minds,” the exciting game of trivia, smarts and strategy. Burns has appeared in the films “Shallow Hal” and “Trial by Fire.” She is known as well for her starring roles on the Hallmark and Lifetime Channels, for the original movie franchise “Gourmet Detective,” and earlier films “A Sister’s Revenge,” “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “Christmas Connection.”

ABOUT VALERIE BERTINELLI

Valerie Bertinelli’s long and celebrated career includes being an equally beloved actress, Emmy® Award-winning host, New York Times best-selling author, spokesperson, and entrepreneur. A two-time Golden Globe® winner, Valerie landed her BIG BREAK at age 15 as Barbara Cooper on One Day At A Time, Norman Lear’s 1975 acclaimed series. She helped develop, produce, and star in many highly rated TV movies and mini-series and for six seasons starred as Melanie Moretti in TV Land’s hit sitcom Hot in Cleveland. In August 2012, she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Valerie has also written several best-selling memoirs and cookbooks and has hosted two of her own shows on the Food Network. Her best and favorite production is her son, Wolfgang, who achieved his own fame as the bassist for the legendary rock group Van Halen on its 2007-2008 North American Tour and for his own Grammy-nominated band, Mammoth WVH. In September 2024, Valerie joined The Drew Barrymore Show as a lifestyle expert. Valerie will soon be heard in Disney Jr’s new animated series, RoboGobo.

Comments