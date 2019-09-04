GRACE AND FRANKIE Makes History As Netflix's Longest-Running Series With Final Season Order

Netflix announced today that GRACE AND FRANKIE has been renewed for a seventh and final season. With this final 16-episode order, Grace and Frankie, produced by Skydance Television, will make history as the longest-running Netflix original series ever, out of both comedy and drama, with 94 episodes.

Season 6, which wrapped production earlier this year, will premiere in January 2020 and star Fonda, Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry, who will all reprise their roles in the seventh and final season.

"It's thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix." said co-creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris.

Fonda and Tomlin commented: "We are both delighted and heartbroken that 'Grace & Frankie' will be back for its seventh, though final, season. We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we'll still be around. We've outlasted so many things-just hope we don't outlast the planet."

"Since its premiere in 2015, 'Grace and Frankie' has expertly and hilariously demystified the experience of growing older and given a voice to the fastest growing segment of our population," stated Netflix's VP of Original Series Cindy Holland. "Jane, Lily, Sam, and Martin have become role models for fans that span generations around the world, and we are so proud to have been a part of the show's journey from day one. A special thanks to Marta, Howard, and the team at Skydance, who have been superb partners every step of the way."

"David, Marcy and I, along with the entire team at Skydance couldn't be prouder to have GRACE AND FRANKIE launch our television division. We are thankful to our partners at Netflix who stepped up to make a show for people who didn't see themselves on television," said Dana Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer, Skydance. "Seven seasons later GRACE AND FRANKIE has captured the zeitgeist and audiences of all ages thanks to the brilliant vision of Marta Kauffman and Howard Morris and the incredible talent of our cast led by legends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin."

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris will return as showrunners and executive producers of the final season, alongside executive producers Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross.

To date, GRACE AND FRANKIE has earned 11 Primetime Emmy® and 6 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, including nominations for both Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and a Golden Globe nomination for Lily Tomlin.





