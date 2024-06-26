GOOD MORNING AMERICA Unveils 2024 Summer Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC News’ “Good Morning America” has confirmed the return of its Summer Concert Series.

The 2024 summer series kicks off on Friday, July 19, with powerhouse acts joining throughout the summer from both “GMA”’s Times Square Studios and in Central Park, including eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood, country sensation Kane Brown, six-time CMA Group of the Year recipients Old Dominion, multiplatinum rapper and producer G-Eazy, multiplatinum country star Megan Moroney, the electrifying duo SOFI TUKKER, and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning reggaeton artist Nicky Jam. Additionally, the five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Green Day will perform in Central Park on Friday, July 26, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album “Dookie” and the 20th anniversary of their iconic smash hit “American Idiot.”

2024 Summer Concert Series Lineup

Sponsored by Wayfair:

July 19 – Kane Brown in Central Park (#KaneBrownOnGMA)

July 26 – Green Day in Central Park (#GreenDayOnGMA)

Aug. 2 – Carrie Underwood in Central Park (#CarrieUnderwoodOnGMA)

Aug. 9 – Nicky Jam in Central Park (#NickyJamOnGMA)

Aug. 16 – G-Eazy in “GMA”’s Times Square Studio (#GEazyOnGMA)

Aug. 23 – SOFI TUKKER in “GMA”’s Times Square Studio (#SOFITUKKERonGMA)

Aug. 30 – Megan Moroney in “GMA”’s Times Square Studio (#MeganMaroneyOnGMA)

Sept. 6 – Old Dominion in “GMA”’s Times Square Studio (#OldDominionOnGMA)

Sponsored by Wayfair, live performances of the 2024 Summer Concert Series will take place at Rumsey Playfield in New York City’s Central Park as well as “GMA”’s iconic Times Square Studio. Concerts scheduled to take place in Central Park are free and open to the public, while performances in “GMA”’s Times Square Studio will not have a live audience. Information on how to attend a summer concert in Central Park can be found on goodmorningamerica.com.

All performances will air from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. EDT during the “Good Morning America” broadcast, with select additional performances later in the day on “GMA3: What You Need to Know” at 1:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 p.m. CDT and on ABC News Live at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EDT.

