GOOD MORNING AMERICA Launches New Nationwide Series ‘50 States in 50 Weeks’

In honor of its 50th anniversary and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, ABC News’ “Good Morning America” has launched a new yearlong series, “50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful.”

Each week, a “GMA” anchor or correspondent will visit a new state, following the order in which they joined the United States, to spotlight a local changemaker and showcase the state’s unique culture, history, traditions and landmarks. Viewers are invited to nominate inspiring individuals in their communities who are making a meaningful impact. “50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful” will run through July 2026, celebrating the milestone in a heartful way with audiences nationwide.

The journey kicks off July 3 in Delaware, the first state to be admitted to the United States, where chief meteorologist Ginger Zee will feature the heroic lifeguards of Rehoboth Beach who are keeping the community safe all summer long. Additional coverage from “50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful” will air on GMA3, ABC News Live, and ABC News digital and social platforms.

Emmy® Award-winning “Good Morning America,” featuring the anchor team of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.

