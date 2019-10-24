GOING FROM BROKE Exceeds One Million Views on Crackle in Just Five Days

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company building online video-on-demand ("VOD") networks that provide video content for all screens, today announced that the new Crackle Original, 'Going From Broke,' from executive producer Ashton Kutcher, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Matador Content has driven more than one million views in just five days.

The new series, which debuted on the free, ad-supported Crackle service on October 17, puts a spotlight on an epidemic of huge proportions. As a nation, over 44 million Americans collectively owe a whopping $1.5 trillion in federal student loan debt, a number that grows each year and is second only to mortgage debt in America. Upon graduation, those entering the professional world face mounds of bills, a shrinking pool of employment opportunities, a lack of financial skills and a constant, crippling weight of oppression keeping them from reaching for their dreams.

Philippe Guelton, President, Crackle Plus, said, "We're delighted with this unprecedented viewer response to this new and timely unscripted series." He added, "The series is incredibly relevant and relatable and has clearly resonated with our millennial consumers. 'Going From Broke' kicks off a rich slate of new original series and exclusive movies at Crackle as we look to serve our audience with series that are unique, entertaining and inspiring."

In the new series, Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig and financial expert Danetha Doe, go one on one with young people living in pricey Los Angeles, which they thought would be The City of Dreams, to change their habits and gain financial confidence and become CEO of their own lives. Although they all come from different backgrounds and circumstances, the participants have one thing in common-- extreme debt.

Host Dan Rosensweig said, "It's clear, based on the incredible engagement with the show, that there is a strong need for content and support around personal finance. I am proud to be a part of 'Going From Broke' and, more importantly, a part of bringing solutions to hard working young people who are trying to improve their lives and financial situations."

'Going From Broke' is executive produced by Ashton Kutcher, William J. Rouhana, Jr. and Michael Winter for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. For Matador Content, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Joel Relampagos and Jerry Carita also serve as executive producers.

Crackle is available on all top streaming platforms, connected TVs, game consoles, Crackle mobile apps (iOs, Android) and at Crackle.com.





