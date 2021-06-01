GOING FROM BROKE Exceeds 1 Million Views on Crackle in Just 10 Days

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, TODAY announced that the award-winning series Going From Broke, the Crackle original from executive producer Ashton Kutcher and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, has driven over 1 million total views since the May 20th launch of episode 1 of season 2. Episode 1 alone has already been viewed over 600,000 times. Unlike last season in which 10 episodes were released at once, this season's episodes are being released one episode at a time. Despite that fact, views are up over 32% over last season's first 10 days.

The six-episode season is hosted by Chegg chief executive officer Dan Rosensweig and co-hosted by entrepreneur and financial expert Tonya Rapley. In this season of Going From Broke, six new cast members drowning in massive debt get help from inspirational guests and financial experts to overcome their financial struggles. The inspirational guests include executive producer Ashton Kutcher, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive officer Brian Chesky, co-founder of Resy, Empathy Wines and VaynerX Gary Vaynerchuk, actor David Costabile (Lincoln, Billions, Breaking Bad), award-winning entrepreneur, investor, and bestselling author Kim Perell, Andi Kirkegaard of Kirkie Cookies and the founder of The Scholarship System Jocelyn Paonita Pearson.

The series puts a spotlight on an epidemic of huge proportions. As a nation, over 44 million Americans collectively owe a whopping $1.5 trillion in federal student loan debt, a number that grows each year and is second only to mortgage debt in America. Upon graduation, those entering the professional world face mounds of bills, a shrinking pool of employment opportunities, a lack of financial skills and a constant, crippling weight of oppression keeping them from reaching for their dreams, all of which was made even worse by the pandemic.

"I am very happy to see that our award-winning series has returned for season 2 and is doing even better than last year. Like season 1, the series should be a great success for our network," said William J. Rouhana Jr., chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Mr. Rouhana continued, "It's clear, based on the incredible engagement with the series, that there is a strong need for content and support around personal finance. Our company is proud to be a part of bringing solutions to hard working young people who are trying to improve their lives and financial situations."

Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus, said, "We're delighted with the unprecedented viewer response to this new season." Mr. Guelton added, "Going From Broke remains incredibly relevant and relatable and clearly resonates with our millennial consumers. This season's innovative format and weekly rollout adds much more depth to the series. Going From Broke continues our rich slate of new original series and exclusive movies at Crackle as we look to serve our audience with series that are unique, entertaining and inspiring."

Season one of Going From Broke, which launched in October of 2019, is currently available to stream for free exclusively on Crackle. Season 2 is being produced by Flicker Filmworks.

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 31 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.