GODFATHER OF HARLEM Begins Production on Season Two

Premium cable network EPIX® announced today that the upcoming second season of Emmy award-winning drama series GODFATHER OF HARLEM has started production in New York City. The 10-episode second season, from executive producers Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos), and starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker, will debut on EPIX in 2021.

Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from Eleven years in prison to find THE NEIGHBORHOOD he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) - catching Malcolm's political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart. GODFATHER OF HARLEM is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

Season two will see Bumpy continue his struggle to reclaim command over Harlem from the Italian mobsters by attempting to seed internal discord and sever their vital heroin pipeline. Meanwhile, Malcolm X will be forced to choose between violent and nonviolent response to the near constant threats to his life and his relationship with Bumpy will be severely tested.

In addition to Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) and Thatch (Selma, American Dreams), season two sees the return of stars Vincent D'Onofrio (Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She's Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandelorian), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born), and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. Cast members Erik LaRay Harvey (Luke Cage) and Demi Singleton (King Richard) have been upped to series regulars for season two.

Produced by ABC Signature Studios, which is a part of Disney Television Studios, the series is co-created and executive produced by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein (Narcos). Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi, along with James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle, serve as executive producers. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer. Chris Brancato serves as showrunner.

