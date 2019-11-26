GKIDS and Fathom Events Add Exclusive 4DX Screenings for PROMARE (REDUX)

WHAT:

In September, GKIDS and Fathom Events continued their collaboration to bring exciting all new animated features to U.S. cinemas with "Promare" premiere events. Due to overwhelming fan demand, the companies announce that "Promare" will return for a special two-night encore showing in December with "Promare (Redux)." The English-subtitled version will screen December 8, and both the English dub version and special 4DX version will screen December 10. Promare will screen once more in 4DX on December 11. This marks the first 4DX release from GKIDS and is the first ever event cinema 4DX screening from Fathom Events.

"Promare" is the first feature-length film from the acclaimed Studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series "KILL la KILL" and "Little Witch Academia." Directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi ("GURREN LAGANN," "KILL la KILL"), it is the spiritual successor to many of his former works, and uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story.

In addition to the film, event attendees will view, for the first time in U.S. theaters, the 10 minute "Promare" prequel short, "Side: Galo," to play exclusively at Promare (Redux) event showings.

WHO:

GKIDS and Fathom Events

WHEN:

Sunday, December 8 at 12:55 p.m. local time in Japanese with English-language subtitles

Tuesday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. local time with English dub

Wednesday, December 11 (show times will vary depending on location) in 4DX English dub only

WHERE:

Tickets for "Promare (Redux)" can be purchased online beginning the week of December 2 by visiting www.fathomevents.com/events/promare, www.PromareMovie.com, or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). Check back often as movie theaters will be setting up ticketing until the event dates.





