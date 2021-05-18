GHOST ADVENTURES Star Zak Bagans & Filmmaker Eli Roth Join Forces on THE HAUNTED MUSEUM

The creepy collection of haunted artifacts housed inside Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum are getting the spotlight in a new horror anthology series produced in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth. Launching exclusively on discovery+ later this year, THE HAUNTED MUSEUM will present the frightening and hellish tales behind the spooky relics on display in Zak Bagans' (Ghost Adventures) Las Vegas museum, by way of scripted shorts produced by Roth and his accredited team, and with featured commentary from Bagans himself. Bagans' extensive collectibles, numbering in the thousands, are exhibited across the 30-room, 14,000-square-foot mansion, and span from paranormal legends and true crime to Hollywood pop culture and haunted history. The series consists of a special two-hour episode, plus eight additional hour-long episodes.

"I've been a fan of Zak for many years and absolutely love his passion, drive and incredible research on all things paranormal," said Eli Roth. "He has amassed a collection unlike any in the world, and we are thrilled to tell the stories behind these truly terrifying objects. What I love most is that the objects are all real and that people can go and see them if they dare. Zak opened the vault to us to pick the scariest and most fascinating variety of objects, and we have an amazing team of filmmakers bringing these stories to life. The show will not be for the faint of heart. Some people have nightmares simply looking at photos of the objects, and now we will be able to tell the stories of how these objects came to be possessed by something truly terrifying."

"Eli Roth is a master of horror, and I couldn't think of a more talented visionary to help bring the stories of my haunted collection to life," added Zak Bagans. "These are no ordinary objects, they impart fear and terror on those who come into contact with them. Now, with Eli's expertise for thrill-provoking storytelling, viewers will get the ultimate frightening glimpse into their real horror."

Paranormal investigator and GHOST ADVENTURES host Zak Bagans has a relentless passion to identify, research and collect haunted objects from all over the world. In 2017, Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum opened its door to the public, revealing Bagans' frightful and fascinating collection to those brave enough to enter. But visitors often get far more than just a visual experience. Many bear witness to the hellish, dramatic and sometimes demonic effects of the items that fill its galleries. Dizziness, chills, convulsions and scratches are par for the course here, giving THE HAUNTED Museum a reputation for not just providing glimpses of the paranormal world, but entrances into it.

Now, Bagans is opening the museum vaults, sharing the secrets and stories behind a curated selection of his most prized haunted items, including the Dybbuk Box, a carved wooden statue owned by actor Steve McQueen, the Westerfeld dollhouse, actor Bela Lugosi's mirror, the Devil's Rocking Chair and more. Complementing Bagans' testimony, each object's BACKSTORY is retold via its own mini horror film, scripted and produced in collaboration with renowned director Eli Roth.

THE HAUNTED MUSEUM is produced by Cream Productions. For Cream Productions, the executive producers are Matt Booi, Kate Harrison Karman and David Brady. Eli Roth and Zak Bagans also serve as executive producers. For discovery+, the executive producer is Christine Shuler.