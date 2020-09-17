Fuze Will Air READY OR NOT Documentary

The doc debuts October 3rd.

Fuse Media, a cross-platform entertainment media brand serving a multicultural Millennial and Gen Z audience, will debut the new coming-of-age documentary film Ready Or Not. Part of Fuse Docs, the organization's award-winning documentary franchise, Ready Or Not will premiere on October 3, 2020 at 9pm ET.

From filmmaker David Modigliani (Running with Beto, Crawford) and Co-Directed by Paloma Martinez, Ready Or Not follows 17-year old activist Marcel McClinton in his race against a powerful incumbent for a seat on the Houston City Council. Charismatic, outspoken and determined, McClinton proves an unlikely but compelling candidate as he wrestles with the adult challenges of the political arena and the intense pressures of running a citywide campaign, all while attending high school. McClinton runs for office to bring positive change to his community; as the film reveals through his campaign journey, he also learns what it really means to be a leader - and a man.

"Ready Or Not is a compelling portrait of a teenager trying to create a better world through leadership. We hope Marcel's story inspires and empowers viewers to follow in his footsteps and become equally passionate about political activism in their own communities, so they too can make a difference," said Marc Leonard, Head of Content, Fuse Media. He added, "We are delighted to debut this extraordinary new documentary and we remain committed in providing viewers engaging and inspiring programming that demonstrates that people of all ages and backgrounds can make a positive impact."

Ready Or Not is the third Texas politics-focused documentary from the filmmaker. Running with Beto, which originally debuted on HBO, follows Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke's campaign to unseat Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate. Crawford is a documentary about the impact of President Bush's relocation to the small town of Crawford, Texas, after announcing his candidacy for president. Modigliani has also produced several other documentary films.

Ready Or Not is produced by Live Action Projects. David Modigliani, Rachel Ecklund and Paloma Martinez are producers.

Fuse Docs is a documentary franchise that has won Peabody and Emmy Awards, and is the recipient of multiple NAMIC, NAACP Image, and Imagen award nominations. Spotlighting young, idealistic, and diverse people who celebrate their cultural heritage and identity, confront issues, and overcome prejudice, Fuse Docs have been presented in partnership with such prestigious organizations as Equality Now, UnidosUS and NAACP.

