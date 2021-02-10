Fuse & OUTtv Announce Cast & Premiere Date for SHINE TRUE

Fuse, the leading Latino-owned and managed media brand, and OUTtv, the world's first and Canada's only LGBTQ2+ television network, have announced today the premiere date and cast for new original series, Shine True.

Previously announced (with the working title Clothes Minded), Shine True is a co-production between Fuse Media, OUTtv and VICE Studios (Flee, Dark Side of the Ring, 1994). The series tracks the journeys of trans and non-binary young adults leading up to a big life event. Shine True is hosted by transgender musician, artist, activist and life-coach Lucas Silveira (The Cliks) and gender non-conforming influencer, activist and model Richie Shazam. Gender expression can be challenging to navigate for trans and non-binary young adults. In each episode, Lucas Silveira and Richie Shazam, along with mentors and role models, guide someone who is trans or gender non-conforming as they explore their inner identity and passions, which they convert into authentic self-expression and the ability to "Shine True."

The half-hour series premieres on Fuse in the U.S. and on OUTtv in Canada on Monday, March 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

"Fuse's mission to represent all communities benefits everyone," said Marc Leonard, Fuse Media head of content. "Inclusion provides members of marginalized communities with role models and an opportunity for empowerment, and it provides everyone outside of those communities the chance to learn from their journeys and their experiences. Shine True offers a wealth of perspective to everyone who seeks to explore their identity and express it beautifully."

"OUTtv has a mission to tell stories by and for the LGBTQ2+ community. We're excited to provide a platform for these stories to be shared with the world," said Philip Webb, COO of OUTtv. "In life there is no guide or handbook on self-expression for us to follow, but we hope Shine True can inspire and show the importance of living authentically beyond the confines of a binary social system."

The first season cast is made up entirely of young people from the U.S. and Canada. They are (listed in alphabetical order, with their pronouns):

Azul (they/them) -- confronts generational trauma and finds the "punk mariachi" within before their big Chicago art show.

Fran (they/them) -- connects with their inner skaterboi, their Filipinx heritage, and surprises their girlfriend with a romantic date night for their first anniversary.

Jaden (they/them) -- discovers ways to dress their new silhouette after recent top surgery, and then throws a New Moon party to release the past.

Juan (they/them/he/him) -- learns about queerness and gets in touch with his feminine side with a little help from the Latinx community.

LaDon (he/him/she/her) -- finds his inner diva on the SOUTH SIDE of Chicago for a glamorous photoshoot with help from a Chicago drag legend.

Prism (they/them) -- meets an inspiring fat activist in Reno, Nevada and surprises their friends with a name change party.

Ronnie (they/them) -- gains a confidence boost and style upgrade to coincide with a new life chapter, inviting their Caribbean parents along for the ride.

T (he/him/they/them) -- steps out of the bedroom studio and onto the stage after conquering their fears of shopping and performing with a gender-bendy makeover.

To promote the series and drive viewers to tune-in via linear, the first episode will also be made available in the U.S. on video-on-demand (VOD) and on select digital platforms including Fuse.tv, and in Canada on OUTtvGo (outtvgo.com), beginning March 17.