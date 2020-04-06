French Institute Alliance Francaise Presents Virtual CineSalon Series This April

This April the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) introduces France's stealthiest espionage experts in a special month-long virtual CinéSalon series Nest of Spies: France's Top Secret Agents. Running from April 7 to April 28, the series features contemporary thrillers such as Eric Rochant's The Patriots (1994) and Nicolas Saada's Spy(ies) (2009) as well as hilarious send-ups of the genre like Yves Robert's classic The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe (1972), and Michel Hazanavicius' OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies (2006).

In the spirit of the French ciné-clubs and literary salons, FIAF's CinéSalon has traditionally presented engaging French films with social post-screening receptions. Since March 17, FIAF has transitioned this popular series online, finding streaming options for its programmed films and encouraging discussions on social media platforms. This series is organized by FIAF film curator Delphine Selles-Alvarez with Louise Masson.

"It was a priority for us to find a way to continue our tradition of screening French films on Tuesdays for our audiences while we are unable to hold events at FIAF," said Selles-Alvarez. "We're delighted to be able to share a selection of these gripping, thrilling, and also riotous and ultimately transporting films. We hope they provide a little bit of normalcy and an escape during these times."

FIAF is also pleased to partner with the streaming platform Le Cinéma Club to present director Clément Cogitore's 2017 documentary, Braguino, from Friday, April 10, to Thursday, April 16, at lecinemaclub.com for free worldwide. Cogitore ventures to an isolated town in the Siberian forest where two feuding families, the Braguines and the Kilines, live. They are part of a community of "Old Believers" who have rejected the authority of the state and follow the principles of a sect of the Russian Orthodox Church. In conjunction with the screening, FIAF will host a live Q&A with Cogitore on Thursday, April 16, at 5pm ET.





Related Articles View More TV Stories