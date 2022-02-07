Freeform Sets GOOD TROUBLE Season Four Release Date

Freeform's fan-favorite series "Good Trouble," which had its season three summer finale in September, will return for the first half of season four on Wednesday, March 9, at 10 p.m., next day on Hulu.

Priscilla Quintana, who plays Isabella, a resident of the Coterie and mother to Gael's unborn baby, has been upped to a series regular, along with newcomer Bryan Craig. Craig will play Joaquin, an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background.

Also joining the Coterie crew in a recurring role is Booboo Stewart ("The Twilight Saga," "X-Men: Days of Future Past"). Stewart plays Luca, an unhoused man Joaquin is doing a story on and befriends.

"Good Trouble" follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles' The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family. The series stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig.

The series was created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg. Johnson serves as showrunner and executive producer. Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez also executive produce.

Watch a teaser for the new season here: