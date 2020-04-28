Freeform Names Kristen Andersen As Vice President, Communications

Communications executive Kristen Andersen has been named Freeform's vice president, Communications, it was announced today by Tricia Melton, senior vice president, Marketing, Creative and Brand, whose purview now includes communications and to whom Andersen will report.

In this role, Andersen will spearhead Freeform's corporate and consumer media relations with oversight of program publicity, industry relations, awards outreach and talent relations. Andersen will work closely with the executive team to continue to elevate Freeform's bold narrative and will serve as spokesperson for the network. In addition, she will manage all press-facing special events including the annual FreeForm Summit, an energetic, unconventional expression of the network's mission where FreeForm creators and talent passionately discuss timely issues with other celebrated tastemakers.

Commenting on her appointment, Melton said, "Kristen jumped right into the role, starting on March 16, the first day of shelter in place, and quickly proved to be a collaborative, creative and strategic executive. Her impeccable track record and commitment to Freeform's future success will be crucially important in this incredibly competitive ecosystem. We are truly excited to have her on board and know she will make an indelible mark on one of Walt Disney Television's most dynamic and critically acclaimed brands."

Andersen joins the young adult brand from Netflix, where she led campaigns on some of the service's most high profile, non-fiction projects including the Emmy®-winning, nature documentary series "Our Planet." Her hire marks her return to Walt Disney Television, where she served as director of publicity for ABC and launched some of their most lauded franchises, including "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder." She also managed publicity for several seasons of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Dancing with the Stars," among others.

She left ABC in 2016 to join Shondaland in the newly created role of vice president, Marketing and Communications, where she managed the promotion of all series, development and talent relations. Prior to Shondaland and ABC, Andersen worked at Bravo, where she orchestrated launches for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." She was also a member of the public relations team at AMC Networks, where she supported campaigns for award-winning, critically acclaimed series such as "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad." She holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Boston University.

Andersen added, "I am excited to be back with Walt Disney Television leading the talented and passionate communications team at Freeform. The network has a clear vision and understands both the power of their content and the power of their audience. They excel at being inclusive, bold and entertaining, and I look forward to building on all their successes to date and driving their business forward in a meaningful way."

Photo credit: Freeform





