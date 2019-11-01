Freeform Announces the 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS Lineup

Coming off the incredibly strong performance of its "31 Nights of Halloween" programming, FreeForm kicks the holidays into high gear with the announcement of the beloved "25 Days of Christmas" lineup beginning on DEC. 1. As the go-to network for holiday-themed original content and beloved classics, this year's festive lineup includes the premieres of FreeForm original feature "Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas," with "The Bold Type" star Aisha Dee and "The Guest Book"'s Kimiko Glenn, airing WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4, at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST. "Good Trouble" will air a two-hour holiday episode on MONDAY, DEC. 16, at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST, with the full cast of "The Fosters" guest starring. Additionally, the network will debut the timeless Christmas classics of Rankin-Bass with "Frosty the Snowman" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" on FRIDAY, DEC. 6, at 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. EST/PST, respectively. Adding some friendly competition to your Christmas cheer, back-to-back installments of FreeForm original holiday series "Wrap Battle" will air on MONDAYS at 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. EST/PST, with the finale airing MONDAY, DEC. 9. FreeForm also released its first-ever "25 Days of Christmas" jingle, featuring FreeForm Santa and "Good Trouble" star Emma Hunton. Check out the music video with one of the catchiest Christmas song this holiday season here.

"Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas," tells the quirky and heart-warming story of Jess (Aisha Dee), who goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently "ghosts" Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. Stuck on Earth with no idea how to ascend, Jess will need the help of her best friend Kara (Kimiko Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her. Kendrick Sampson ("Insecure") and Jazz Raycole ("The Quad") also star. Executive producers include Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater. "Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas" premieres Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST.

"Good Trouble" will reunite the cast of "The Fosters" when the Adams-Foster clan comes to the Coterie to spend Christmas with Callie and Mariana. In hour one, "Nochebuena," The Fosters visit the Coterie for Christmas and Callie struggles to tell her moms about quitting her clerkship, while Mariana agrees to volunteer for a holiday festival for the underprivileged. Alice is hiding a secret from the Coterie, and Davia strolls down memory lane with Dennis, opening old wounds.

In hour two, "A Very Coterie Christmas," the Fosters and the Hunters help out with the impromptu volunteer Christmas event. Stef agrees to be a part of Mariana's plan to avoid a major catastrophe, all while Gael and Jazmine deal with a painful family decision. Jamie is eager to ask Callie a very important question.

For the first time on cable television, FreeForm has teamed up with Rankin-Bass to air the seminal holiday classics, "Frosty the Snowman" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." One of the most popular and longest-running Christmas specials in television history, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" first aired in 1964, with "Frosty the Snowman" following in 1969. These holiday classics will air back-to-back on Friday, Dec. 6, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.

In addition to original holiday specials, FreeForm offers nonstop Christmas cheer that will keep you reaching for the cocoa with a full slate of Christmas favorites like "Home Alone," all three films in "The Santa Clause" trilogy, "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "The Holiday" and much more!

Below is a night-by-night list of movies and series airing during "25 Days of Christmas":

Sunday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"

9:05 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

11:10 a.m. - "Arthur Christmas"

1:15 p.m. - "The Simpsons" Holiday-thon

2:45 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

4:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

6:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

9:00 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

11:30 p.m. - "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

1:30 a.m. - "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

Monday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. - "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

7:30 a.m. - "The Muppets Christmas Carol"

11:00 a.m. - "Wrap Battle"

12:00 p.m. - "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

2:05 p.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"

4:15 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

6:20 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

9:00 p.m. - "Wrap Battle" - New Episode

10:00 p.m. - "Wrap Battle" - New Episode

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7:30 a.m. - "Santa Baby"

11:00 a.m. - "The Preacher's Wife"

1:40 p.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

2:40 p.m. - "Rise of the Guardians"

4:45 p.m. - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

5:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"

8:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:30 a.m. - "Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe"

11:00 a.m. - "Rise of the Guardians"

1:00 p.m. - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

2:00 p.m. - "The Simpsons" Holiday-thon

4:00 p.m. - "Home Alone"

6:30 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

9:00 p.m. - "Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas" - FreeForm Original Feature Premiere

12:00 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

Thursday, Dec. 5

7:30 a.m. - "Holiday in Handcuffs"

11:00 a.m. - "Wrap Battle"

12:00 p.m. - "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

12:30 p.m. - "Unaccompanied Minors"

2:30 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

4:35 p.m. - "Arthur Christmas"

6:40 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

8:20 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

12:00 a.m. - "Unaccompanied Minors"

Friday, Dec. 6

7:30 a.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"

11:00 a.m. - "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

11:30 a.m. - "Home Alone 3"

1:35 p.m. - "Arthur Christmas"

3:40 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

5:20 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

8:00 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman" - FreeForm Premiere

8:30 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" - FreeForm Premiere

9:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

11:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

1:30 a.m. - "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

Saturday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. - "Cricket on the Hearth"

8:00 a.m. - "Home Alone 3"

10:00 a.m. - "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House"

12:00 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

2:05 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

4:10 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

6:15 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman"

6:45 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

7:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"

10:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

1:00 a.m. - "Wrap Battle"

Sunday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. - "Wrap Battle"

8:00 a.m. - "Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House"

10:00 a.m. - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)

12:00 p.m. - "Prancer Returns" - FreeForm Premiere

2:05 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

4:10 p.m. - "Home Alone"

6:40 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

9:20 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2"

11:25 p.m. - "Shrek"

1:30 a.m. - "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

Monday, Dec. 9

7:30 a.m. - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)

11:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

12:00 p.m. - "Home Alone 3"

2:10 p.m. - "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

4:20 p.m. - "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

4:50 p.m. - "Shrek"

6:55 p.m. - "Despicable Me 2"

9:00 p.m. - "Wrap Battle" - New Episode

10:00 p.m. - "Wrap Battle" - Season Finale

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7:30 a.m. - "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

11:00 a.m. - "Wrap Battle"

12:00 p.m. - "The Mistle-Tones"

2:05 p.m. - "Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas"

4:10 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

6:15 p.m. - "Arthur Christmas"

8:20 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:30 a.m. - "12 Dates of Christmas"

11:00 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

1:10 p.m. - "Arthur Christmas"

3:20 p.m. - "The Simpsons" Holiday-thon

5:20 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

8:00 p.m. - "Same Time, Next Christmas" - FreeForm Premiere

10:00 p.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

12:00 a.m. - "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

Thursday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. - "The Preacher's Wife"

11:00 a.m. - "This Christmas"

1:35 p.m. - "The Perfect Holiday" - FreeForm Premiere

3:35 p.m. - "The Holiday"

6:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

8:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

12:00 a.m. - "Snow"

Friday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. - "Love the Coopers"

12:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

2:35 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

4:40 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

6:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. - "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

Saturday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. - "Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

9:00 a.m - "Arthur Christmas"

11:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" Holiday-thon

2:00 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

4:05 p.m. - "Home Alone"

6:35 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

9:15 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

11:55 p.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"

Sunday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. - "Arthur Christmas"

9:05 a.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"

11:10 a.m. - "Unaccompanied Minors"

1:20 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

3:25 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

5:05 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

7:45 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

9:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

11:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Monday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

9:00 a.m. - "Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice"

11:00 a.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

1:05 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

2:45 p.m. - "Rise of the Guardians"

4:50 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

6:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

9:00 p.m. - "Good Trouble" - Holiday Special Event

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. - "Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown"

8:30 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"

10:30 a.m. - "Rise of the Guardians"

12:35 p.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"

2:40 p.m. - "The Holiday"

5:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"

8:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"

9:00 a.m. - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" (1998)

11:05 a.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"

1:10 p.m. - "The Simpsons" Holiday-thon

3:10 p.m. - "Home Alone"

5:40 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

8:20 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

12:00 a.m. - "Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas"

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:30 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

8:30 a.m. - "Snowglobe"

10:30 a.m. - "12 Dates of Christmas"

12:30 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

2:35 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

4:40 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

7:20 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

9:00 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story"

11:00 p.m. - "Rise of the Guardians"

1:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

Friday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. - "Snow"

9:00 a.m. - "Snow 2: Brain Freeze"

11:00 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

1:00 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

3:00 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:40 p.m. - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

5:45 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman"

6:15 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

7:20 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story"

9:20 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2"

11:25 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot"

11:55 p.m. - "Arthur Christmas"

Saturday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. - "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

7:30 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"

9:40 a.m. - "Arthur Christmas"

11:50 a.m. - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

12:55 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman"

1:25 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

2:30 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 2"

4:35 p.m. - "Disney-Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot"

5:05 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

7:10 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

9:15 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

11:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

Sunday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. - "The Holiday"

10:15 a.m. - "The Santa Clause"

12:25 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

2:35 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

4:40 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

7:20 p.m. - "Home Alone"

9:50 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:30 a.m. - "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

1:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

Monday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. - "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic"

8:00 a.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"

10:00 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

12:00 p.m. - "Prancer Returns"

2:05 p.m. - "Arthur Christmas"

4:10 p.m. - "Home Alone"

6:40 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

9:20 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. - "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)

7:30 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"

11:00 a.m. - "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"

11:30 a.m. - "Arthur Christmas"

1:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

3:35 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

5:40 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

8:20 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman"

8:50 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

9:55 p.m. - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" Holiday-thon

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. - "Richie Rich's Christmas Wish"

9:00 a.m. - "Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice"

11:00 a.m. - "The Santa Clause"

1:05 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

3:10 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman"

3:40 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

4:45 p.m. - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

5:50 p.m. - "Home Alone"

8:20 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)





