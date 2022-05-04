Freeform Announces Summer Original Series Premiere Dates

Freeform released its summer schedule, including a slate of highly anticipated new and returning original series.

New comedy series "Everything's Trash," from Phoebe Robinson, will premiere on JULY 13 with double episodes at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT, then weekly at 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Our favorite unit of witches returns for one last fight in the upcoming third and final season of "Motherland: Fort Salem," which will premiere on JUNE 21 at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. In addition, "Good Trouble" will be back for the second half of season 4 on JULY 7 at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, and EmmyÂ®-nominated "grown-ish" will return for season 5 on JULY 20 at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

All titles will be available to stream on Hulu the day after the premiere.

MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM

The end of season 2 of "Motherland: Fort Salem" left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession - but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

The series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne RenÃ©e. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil) and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler and Tracey Jeffrey. "Motherland: Fort Salem" will premiere Tuesday, June 21, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

GOOD TROUBLE

"Good Trouble" follows the residents of downtown Los Angeles' The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family.

The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig. It is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez. Johnson also serves as showrunner. "Good Trouble" will return for the second half of its fourth season on Thursday, July 7, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

EVERYTHING'S TRASH

Written, executive produced and starring Phoebe Robinson, "Everything's Trash" follows Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her "perfect" older brother launches a political campaign, she's forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving. The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm. It is executive produced by Jonathan Groff, who also serves as showrunner. Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serves as nonwriting co-executive producer. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor will direct. The series is produced by ABC Signature. "Everything's Trash" will premiere with double episodes on Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT, then weekly at 10:30 p.m. EDT/PDT.

GROWN-ISH

Emmy-nominated "grown-ish," a spinoff of the hit comedy "black-ish," returns for its fifth season. On the heels of big sister Zoey's graduation, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior (Marcus Scribner), enrolls at Cal U and embarks on his own journey to being "grown."

The series stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons and is produced by ABC Signature. Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. "grown-ish" will premiere on Wednesday, July 20, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

