Fra Free Joins BEAUTY & THE BEAST Prequel on Disney+

Fra Free has joined the cast of the BEAUTY AND THE BEAST prequel series on Disney+.

Variety reports that Fee will star as Prince Benoit Berlioz. The prince is a childhood friend of Tilly, played by newcomer Briana Middleton, who has grown into a handsome, charismatic, confident prince.

Fra Free was recently seen in the Disney+ Hawkeye series. He was also seen in the 2012 film adaption of Les Misérables, Prime Video's recent Cinderella, and Pixie.

As previously announced, the BEAUTY AND THE BEAST live action series follows Gaston and LeFou (Luke Evans and Josh Gad), who are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming musical series. Academy Award-winner Alan Menken and Glenn Slater will write new songs for the currently untitled series.

Set in the iconic kingdom of "Beauty and the Beast" years before the Beast and Belle's epic romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's step-sister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure.

While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.

The Tony-nominated director of "Eclipsed," Liesl Tommy, will direct the pilot.