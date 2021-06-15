Musical BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Prequel Series With Josh Gad in the Works at Disney Plus

"Beauty and the Beast" live action Gaston and LeFou (Luke Evans and Josh Gad) are set to reprise their roles in an upcoming musical prequel series scored by Academy Award-winner Alan Menken.

Glenn Slater will write lyrics for the new songs introduced.

Briana Middleton will also star in the eight-episode Disney Plus limited series. Set in the iconic kingdom of "Beauty and the Beast" years before the Beast and Belle's epic romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's step-sister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure.

While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.

The Tony-nominated director of "Eclipsed," Liesl Tommy, will direct the pilot.

Josh Gad is known for parts like Olaf in Frozen and Frozen 2, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.



His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.

Production on the project, which will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the original animated Disney film, is scheduled to begin in Spring of 2022.

