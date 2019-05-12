Fox Picks Up FILTHY RICH Starring Kim Cattrall

According to Deadline, FOX has picked up its fifth drama for the 2019-2020 season. Filthy Rich is a soapy drama from writer-director Tate Taylor, that stars Kim Cattrall. Cattrall will also produce the series.

The series is in talks to be a companion for Empire, the hip-hop family drama Empire.

The other four drama pilots that FOX picked up include Prodigal Son, NeXt, Deputy and Untitled Annie Wiseman/Jason Katims.

These series were picked up on Thursday. At the time, the reason Filthy Rich was not picked was that details were still being worked out. Now, the show's two-year journey to the screen comes to a happy ending.

Written and directed by Taylor, Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide, and garner soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Melia Kreiling, Steve Harris, David Denman and Olivia Macklin will also star in the series.

Read more on Deadline.





