Fortnite Pro-Am 2025 Coming to IMAX Screens Across the U.S.

BLAST has partnered with Fandango and IMAX to bring one of the year’s most anticipated Fortnite Competitive events to the big screen, with the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Pro-Am 2025 coming to select IMAX screens at AMC Theatres across the United States on May 10, 2025. The preshow starts at 11 AM PT and tickets are now on sale.

Broadcast live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, this one-day event will feature 20 elite Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) pros teaming up with 20 of the world’s most popular Fortnite creators and streamers for an adrenaline-filled Duos competition in Fortnite’s fast-paced Reload mode, featuring the all-new Slurp Rush map - with bragging rights and a $500,000 total prize pool on the line.

Through Fandango’s partnership with IMAX and AMC theatres, fans across the U.S. can experience every game-changing moment in cinematic scale - with signature IMAX visuals, powerful audio, and unmatched immersion bringing FNCS Pro-Am to life on big screens across the country.

The FNCS Pro-Am IMAX ticket includes:

1 ticket to IMAX Presents: FNCS Pro-Am 2025

1 FNCS Pro-Am poster

$10 credit to pre-order concessions online on Fandango

Access to Fortnite Twitch Drops (code will be emailed post-event)

Participating IMAX theatres:

Phoenix, AZ – AMC Desert Ridge 18

San Jose, CA – AMC Saratoga 14

Aurora, CO – AMC Arapahoe Crossings 16

Eden Prairie, MN – AMC Eden Prairie Mall 18

South Miami, FL – AMC Sunset Place 24

Schaumburg, IL – AMC Streets of Woodfield 20

Center Valley, PA – AMC Center Valley 16

Stafford, TX – AMC Fountains 18

Kent, WA – AMC Kent Station 14

Livonia, MI – AMC Livonia 20

Leawood, KS – AMC Town Center 20

The FNCS Pro-Am 2025 will feature household names and international stars, including Bugha, Clix, CourageJD, SypherPK, Lachlan, Loserfruit, and Mongraal and many more global Fortnite names. This arena-scale event blends high-level competition, creator culture, and an unforgettable atmosphere for fans in LA and beyond.

