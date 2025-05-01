Former President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden To Visit THE VIEW Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“The View,” ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning talk show, has announced that the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, and Dr. Jill Biden will join the co-hosts live in-studio on THURSDAY, MAY 8 (11 a.m.-12 p.m. EDT). The exclusive appearance marks their first interview since leaving the White House in January 2025. The former first couple joins the co-hosts in the show’s NYC studio to discuss LIFE AFTER this presidency, his legacy, Democrats’ election losses, and the current political landscape.

This marks former President Biden’s 11th time on “The View,” most recently joining the table on Sept. 25, 2024, MAKING HISTORY as the first sitting president to appear live on the show and the second time a sitting president had visited, following former President Barack Obama’s visit in 2010.

He first appeared on “The View” as a senator on Sept. 24, 2007. On April 22, 2010, THE TALK show again made history when, for the first time, a sitting vice president was featured as a guest when Vice President Biden joined the co-hosts, marking the first of four appearances during the Obama administration, including Sept. 27, 2011; Feb. 25, 2014; and Jan. 13, 2017. He gave “The View” the first interview after announcing his presidential run on April 26, 2019, followed by two more appearances during the campaign: Feb. 13, 2020, and March 24, 2020. He made one additional appearance on Dec. 13, 2017.

“The View,” now in season 28, is America’s most-watched daytime talk show for the 5th consecutive season. Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show is a priority destination for up-to-the-minute Hot Topics, invaluable conversations, celebrities, newsmakers and politicians and must-see viewing for our loyal fans. “The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O.

