Forest Whitaker, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, & More Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

See the list below!

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Nov. 16-20.

Interviews and segments will be a mix of IN-STUDIO and VIDEO CHAT.

Monday, Nov. 16 - Kelly and Ryan speak with CURTIS "50 CENT" JACKSON about the series "For Life," and "Live" begins "Thanksgiving 2020," a week full of themed segments for the holiday with MONICA MANGIN demonstrating how to have a safe Thanksgiving at home.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 - RYAN PHILLIPPE returns to "Live" to talk about the television series "Big Sky," and "Thanksgiving 2020" continues on "Live" with "Cake Boss" BUDDY VALASTRO teaching viewers "how to save holiday baking fails."

Wednesday, Nov. 18 - Kelly and Ryan chat with FOREST WHITAKER about the musical film "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey," and for "Thanksgiving 2020," technology expert LANCE ULANOFF demonstrates how to host a virtual Thanksgiving.

Thursday, Nov. 19 - Television host and journalist TAMRON HALL discusses her show "Tamron Hall," and actress SUSAN KELECHI WATSON talks about the special "Between the World and Me." Also, ALICE LEWIS shares Thanksgiving cornucopia arrangement ideas as "Thanksgiving 2020" week continues.

Friday, Nov. 20 - Kelly and Ryan interview CHRIS SULLIVAN about the current season of "This Is Us," and "Thanksgiving 2020" concludes on "Live" with KATIE BROWN demonstrating ways to put the thanks in Thanksgiving.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

View More TV Stories Related Articles