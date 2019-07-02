For the 2nd Quarter 2019 and Season to Date, ABC's THE VIEW Ranks Among the Top 4 of All Network and Syndicated Daytime Talk Shows and News Programs

Week of June 24, 2019: ABC's "The View" averaged 2.520 million Total Viewers, 374,000 Women 25-54 and 275,000 Women 18-49, during the week of June 24, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.



"The View" saw week-to-week gains (w/o 6/17/19) in Total Viewers (+5% - 2.520 million vs. 2.481 million) and Women 18-49 (+6% - 275,000 vs. 268,000).



Season to date, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (24 Total), "The View" (2.794 million) ranks No. 4, trailing only "Dr. Phil" (4.068 million), "Ellen" (3.028 million) and "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.955 million).



2nd Quarter 2019: ABC's "The View" delivered 2.618 million Total Viewers, 407,000 Women 25-54 and 282,000 Women 18-49 during the 2 nd Quarter 2019, based on Most Current Data from Nielsen Media Research.



For the 2 nd Quarter 2019, amongst all network and Syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs (23 Total), "The View" (2.618 million) ranks No. 4, behind only "Dr. Phil" (3.727 million), "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (2.852 million) and "Ellen" (2.745 million).

