Food Network Signs Exclusive Deal with GIRL MEETS FARM's Molly Yeh

Food Network has signed an exclusive deal with Molly Yeh for new episodes of daytime series Girl Meets Farm and multi-platform content across all digital platforms, it was announced today by network president Courtney White. Molly is a critically-acclaimed food blogger, best-selling cookbook author and the Daytime Emmy® and James Beard Award-nominated host of the series, and she recently added another title to her impressive resume: mom to her baby daughter Bernie. In the return of Girl Meets Farm, currently in production and scheduled to premiere on Sunday, September 8th at 11am (all times ET/PT), Molly welcomes viewers into her cozy Midwest farmhouse for a season filled with quick and easy recipes, irresistible treats and family favorites.

"Molly is truly a star on the rise - from this year's award nominations and her millions of digital views to her devoted social media following, she has quickly made her mark in the food entertainment world," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Girl Meets Farm has become Sunday's highest-rated daytime show and there's a lot more Molly to come - we couldn't be happier to share her joyful personality and irresistible food with our audience across all platforms."

Planned episode themes for the upcoming season of Girl Meets Farm include new mom life, Oktoberfest, Halloween, Midwest potluck, Friendsgiving and party bites.

Molly Yeh is the author of the International Association of Culinary Professionals award-winning cookbook "Molly on the Range." She is the creator of the critically-acclaimed and highly popular food and lifestyle brand my name is yeh, which has been recognized by the likes of the New York Times, Food & Wine, New York Magazine, Saver ("Blog of the Year") and Yahoo ("Food Blog of the Year"). She was also on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list for 2017. Molly grew up in the Chicago suburbs with a Chinese father and Jewish mother, followed by a post-high school life in New York City studying percussion at Juilliard. She then got married and started her food blog, relocating with her husband to a sugar beet farm in the upper Midwest where she currently resides with their four-month-old daughter. Her Food Network series Girl Meets Farm premiered in 2018 and just a year later she received both a Daytime Emmy® Award-nomination for Outstanding Culinary Host and a James Beard Award-nomination for Outstanding Personality/Host.





