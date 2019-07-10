Food Network Presents New Series FAMILY RESTAURANT RIVALS

Food brings families together, especially families who work together running restaurants, serving up some of the best dishes across the country. But, beginning on Monday, August 19th at 10pm ET/PT, some of these families will compete on Family Restaurant Rivals to prove their recipes are better than all the rest. Emmy(R) award-winning Valerie Bertinelli hosts the action of this culinary competition where family pride and $10,000 are on the line. They must endure real-life restaurant curveballs and please a panel of rotating judges including Kardea Brown, Jason Fullilove, Ray Garcia, Alex Guarnaschelli, Robert Irvine, Clinton Kelly, Antonia Lofaso, Bricia Lopez, Simon Majumdar, Christian Petroni, Courtney Rada, Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila with delicious dishes, but only one family will be crowned the winner.

"Family Restaurant Rivals is a unique competition celebrating the incredible families that put food at the center of their lives, running restaurants and incorporating their heritage and traditions in every meal they serve," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Audiences will be cheering their favorites as Valerie Bertinelli puts their cooking talents to the test as they work together to overcome the challenges."

In each episode, three families face-off in two rounds of challenges requiring them to overcome obstacles and unpredictable twists, without letting family dynamics get in the way of success. Throughout 6 hourlong episodes, the competing teams tackle challenges from elevating childhood classics, to putting their own spin on meat and potatoes, and whipping up guilty pleasure desserts in their bid for the grand prize.

On the premiere, Valerie tasks the families to make their restaurant's best lunch combo, but to make it more challenging they must adapt their time-tested recipe for picky eaters. Only two families make it to round 2, where they have to create an impressive noodle dish as they race against the clock. A surprise twist in the competition will leave the families reeling, and only one family will earn the $10,000 grand prize and keep their family pride.

Fans can head to Food Network's Facebook and Instagram pages to watch the judges compete in culinary challenges and follow along using #FamilyRestaurantRivals. Plus, hear from Valerie as she answers culinary trivia and reveals fun facts. Plus. at FoodNetwork.com/FamilyRestaurantRivals catch behind-the-scenes videos and check out insider photos from set.





