Food Network Kitchen Serves Up New Original Series TAKEOUT TWINS

The series comes to the new app.

Food Network Kitchen, the award-winning, first of its kind culinary app, today announced the launch of new, original series, Takeout Twins, featuring The Potash Twins. Twin brothers, Adeev and Ezra Potash, are more than just professional musicians and entertainers, they are on a mission to prove that you can make delicious and budget-friendly versions of your favorite take-out dishes right at home. Over the course of ten episodes, the Twins cook up classic to-go dishes such as margherita pizza, pad Thai, and butter chicken, and cook along with some of their famous friends including Sheila E, Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz, Joel McHale, Rob Riggle, Musiq Soulchild, and chef Andrew Zimmern. This all-new, upbeat series which begins streaming TODAY on Food Network Kitchen app, brings together laughs, music and culinary know-how to show just how easy (and fun) it is to cook at home food with friends.

The series will take viewers inside some of their favorite celebrities' kitchens, with The Potash Twins teaching them how to make their favorite takeout dishes. At the conclusion of each episode, the twins and celebrity guests will order the same dish they prepared from a takeout restaurant, and perform the ultimate comparison test. From making Orange Chicken with comedian Joel McHale and Matzo Ball Soup with Andrew Zimmern to drumming up a delicious Pad Thai recipe with musician Sheila E, Takeout Twins aims to deliver global inspiration to THE KITCHEN in a fun and spirited way and show viewers how accessible preparing fan-favorite meals can be from the comfort of their own home.

"Adeev and Ezra Potash bring a bright, fun and youthful energy to the kitchen, making them naturals for joining Food Network Kitchen's roster of talent," said Deb Puchalla, SVP Digital Programming & Video for Food Network and Cooking Channel at Discovery Digital Studios. "We can't wait for fans to have a chance to cook along with the twins and their friends as they make some seriously delicious takeout treats."

"Food is fun, but food with friends is better," said Ezra and Adeev Potash. "It's been a blast spending our quarantine teaching our friends how to build their skills in THE KITCHEN and help them thrive in this unsettling time."

Food Network Kitchen launched in the United States in October 2019 as a first-of-its-kind direct-to-consumer product with proprietary streaming technology, offering consumers live, interactive cooking classes; on-demand cooking classes; ingredient home delivery; trusted recipes; and direct access to Food Network talent and culinary experts.

Named the "Musicians of the Food World " by the Miami Herald, with a passion for food and the culinary community, Adeev and Ezra Potash are musicians, entertainers and acclaimed TV personalities and hosts. Guided at an early age by jazz legend Wynton Marsalis, the twins were inspired to pursue a career in the performance of jazz. Upon graduating high school in Nebraska, the twins moved to New York City to develop their skills. Adeev studied under the Dizzy Gillespie protégé Jon Faddis at SUNY Purchase, while Ezra received a full ride scholarship to Manhattan School of Music on Bass Trombone. Having graced prominent jazz stages around the world at notable venues such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, The Dakota amongst others, they have also performed at a number of high profile festivals including Lollapalooza, SXSW and Summerfest Milwaukee where they opened for music legend Joe Jackson. With a strong passion for food and the culinary community, the twins have become well known in the food scene by chefs and foodies alike. They have performed around the country at events including: the Food Network and Cooking Channel SOUTH BEACH Wine and Food Festival, the James Beard Leadership Awards, Aspen Food & Wine Festival, Toronto Food and Wine Festival, Palm Beach Food and Wine (including Chef Daniel Boulud 's infamous Sunday brunch at Cafe Boulud ), Chicago Gourmet , the opening of Chef Gavin Kaysen 's Spoon and Stable and at legendary Chef Rick Bayless' James Beard Awards after-party. Ezra and Adeev hope to use their relationships to spread jazz to a wider audience. As a part of their ongoing efforts to increase the awareness of jazz and live performance, the Potash Twins served as Artistic Directors at the Love's Jazz and Arts Center in the historic jazz district of North Omaha.

