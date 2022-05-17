Focus Features' YOU WON'T BE ALONE Streaming Now on Peacock

The horror thriller "You Won't Be Alone" from Focus Features is streaming exclusively on Peacock 45 Days after theatrical premiere.

Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, YOU WON'T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim's shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.

The film stars Sara Klimoska, Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Félix Maritaud, with Carloto Cotta and Noomi Rapace.

YOU WON'T BE ALONE is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films

