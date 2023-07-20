Flat Black Will Tour With Godsmack This Fall

Tickets are on sale now.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

Flat Black Will Tour With Godsmack This Fall

Guitarist Jason Hook is storming out of the gates with his new band FLAT BLACK. The former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist has recruited a trio of young and talented turks, and the band has signed with Fearless Records for its debut album, the details of which are TBA. The album was recorded at his home studio in Las Vegas and produced by Hook.

The band will support Godsmack on tour this fall. All dates are below. Get tickets here

"I feel like FLAT BLACK is a secret I've been keeping for three years," Hook says. "It's finally time to unleash this band on the world. I'm grateful to Sully from Godsmack for giving us the chance to get out on the road and play for such an amazing group of fans."

Despite having reached a commercial summit with his prior band, thanks to multiple platinum certifications, sold-out arena shows, and a string of No. 1 singles, Hook remains as hungry for musical blood and thunder as the day he first picked up a guitar at the age of six. He is eager to not only replicate but to surpass his past successes with his new band.  

Having left his prior band in February 2020, which was right before COVID-19 put the entire world on pause, Hook wanted to assume creative control and let his musical free spirit soar in a project that was truly his. He opted to gamble on himself. With great risk comes great reward and the decision to form FLAT BLACK clearly worked out in his favor.

"As a musician, I crave freedom and I wasn't ready to stop creating," Hook shares.

"Life is short," he continues. "We all want to feel satisfied and happy with what we are trying to accomplish in life." 

The pandemic shutdown allowed him the opportunity to assemble the right musicians and carefully craft their debut album. FLAT BLACK are armed with an arsenal of riffs that'll rattle your teeth loose from your gums, stadium-sized hooks, arena-ready anthems, and choruses that are guaranteed to touch a nerve. All of those factors combined make FLAT BLACK poised for success.

The origin stories of the rest of the players are indicative of a lifelong love of music and plenty of road-worn experience. The desire to play courses through their veins and propels them forward, which is why they all meshed so well with Hook.

Singer Wes Horton was introduced to music at age 13, thanks to his sister and Guitar Hero. He honed his vocal chops by playing in local bands and making online videos. Various music industry friends and acquaintances would become the connective tissue between himself and Hook. Horton knew he wanted to be a frontman, and FLAT BLACK afforded him that opportunity. Wes loves the fact that his bandmates prioritize songcraft — and that allows him to be the singer he has always wanted to be. 

Bassist Nick Diltz, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, is THE SON of a legendary rock music photographer who brought him to concerts during his formative years. He recalls being inspired by watching a VHS video of U2 performing at legendary venue Red Rocks. Seeing fans clamoring for a piece of Bono in the footage is a vision that never left his head. This first exposure to the power of a true rock icon solidified Nick's destiny as a live performer.

Drummer Rob Pierce hails from Nashville, aka Music City. His dad was a race car driver and his grandfather was a pastor. He grew up racing go karts and at first, wanted to follow in his dad's footsteps until he joined the fourth grade band and was bitten by the music bug. He chose the snare drum over the saxophone and from that moment on, music was the only thing that mattered. Rob got his first drum kit at age 11, which he set up in his dad's car shop. He learned to play his instrument next to 1,000 horsepower engines, which influences his highly energetic style to this day.

The chemistry between the players in FLAT BLACK is palpable. And while FLAT BLACK's songs are built to take up real estate in the brains of fans for weeks at a time, the true nature of the band's material is meant to be experienced live. FLAT BLACK are now ready to HIT THE ROAD and bring these brutal bangers to the masses live and in the flesh.

FLAT BLACK ON TOUR WITH GODSMACK

8/24 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre
8/26 — Las Vegas, NV — Bakk
8/27 — San Diego, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/31 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater
9/3 — Baton Rouge, LA — Raising Cane's River Center
9/5 — Pensacola, FL — Pensacola Bay Center
9/6 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place
9/7 — Charleston, SC — Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
9/9 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/10 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
9/24 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
9/26 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center
9/28 — Moline, IL — Vibrant Arena
9/29 — Omaha, NE — Baxter Arena
10/1 — Rapid City, SD — Summit Arena at The Monument
10/3 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
10/4 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
10/8 — Kent, WA — Accesso ShoWare Center
10/10 — Abbostford, BC — Abbotsford Centre
10/12 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
10/13 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
10/15 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
10/16 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
10/19 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens
10/21 — Laval, QC — Place Bell
10/22 — Quebec City, QC — Videotron Centre



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
30 COINS Season Two Will Premiere on Max in October Photo
30 COINS Season Two Will Premiere on Max in October

Most residents of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain plagued by inexplicable, demonic events, have lost their minds and are confined to a psychiatric hospital. Elena (Megan Montaner) lies comatose in a Madrid hospital bed; Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), shattered by remorse, tries to take care of her. Watch a video teaser now!

2
Video: Peacock Releases New TWISTED METAL Test Your Metal Video Photo
Video: Peacock Releases New TWISTED METAL 'Test Your Metal' Video

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life. Watch the new music video now!

3
Universal Studios to Open Dreamworks Animation World in Florida Photo
Universal Studios to Open Dreamworks Animation World in Florida

They will share special moments with their favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda to life in the most imaginatively fun ways.

4
Sofia Coppolas PRISCILLA to Premiere at New York Film Festival Photo
Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA to Premiere at New York Film Festival

Never has there been a more obsessed-over American pop icon than Elvis Presley, yet no one knew him more tenderly during his superstar years than Priscilla Ann Wagner, whose own story as Elvis’s romantic partner and only wife has rarely been told from her perspective. Check out how to get tickets now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update on Sirius XMVideo: Andrew Rannells Shares GUTENBERG! Pre-Production Update on Sirius XM
Country Artist Kasey Tyndall Makes Opry DebutCountry Artist Kasey Tyndall Makes Opry Debut
Sofia Coppola's PRISCILLA to Premiere at New York Film FestivalSofia Coppola's PRISCILLA to Premiere at New York Film Festival
Blake Rose Releases New Single 'How Do We Stay in Love?'Blake Rose Releases New Single 'How Do We Stay in Love?'

Videos

Video: Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video Video: Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Video
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer
Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer Video
Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CAMELOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!