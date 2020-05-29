First Look: Jason Sudeikis Stars in Apple's TED LASSO

Apple today unveiled a first look at "Ted Lasso," a new original comedy series from Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, that will premiere globally on Apple TV+, alongside a slate of acclaimed and award-winning original series and films, on Friday, August 14.

See the photo below!

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time COLLEGE FOOTBALL coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Jason Sudeikis & Bill Lawrence & Joe Kelly & Brendan Hunt, and is based on pre-existing format/characters from NBC Sports.

"Ted Lasso" joins highly anticipated soon-to-premiere Apple Original series including docuseries "Dear...," from Emmy and Peabody Award-winner R.J. Cutler; "Little Voice" a fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson; documentary film "Dads" from Director Bryce Dallas Howard; "Greatness Code," a new docuseries that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world; as well as award-winning and hit original series now streaming on Apple TV+ including "Defending Jacob," "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," and the Golden Globe nominated and Critics Choice and SAG award-winning series "The Morning Show"; as well as "Central Park" from Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard alongside "Frozen" Grammy winner Josh Gad and Emmy winner Nora Smith.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.* For more information, please visit apple.com/tvpr.

