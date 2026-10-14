First Look: Dan Fogelman's Browns Drama THE LAND
The series comes from the creator behind This Is Us and Paradise.
A first look at 'The Land,' a new sports drama series centered on a fictionalized version of the Cleveland Browns, was shared on TODAY. The series was created by DAN FOGELMAN, known for creating 'This Is Us' and 'Paradise.'
The cast includes William H. Macy, Christopher Meloni, Mandy Moore and Sam Corlett, who take on roles within the fictionalized world built around the NFL franchise. The project marks another television venture for Fogelman following his work on earlier dramas that blended ensemble storytelling with character-driven narratives.
Details shared alongside the clip indicate the show will follow the team through a dramatized lens rather than functioning as a straightforward sports documentary, placing its cast of characters at the center of the story rather than real Browns personnel.
The footage offers audiences an early glimpse of the tone and cast dynamic ahead of the series' debut, with further details expected as the show moves closer to release.
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