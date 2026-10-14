First Look: Dan Fogelman's Browns Drama THE LAND

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A first look at 'The Land,' a new sports drama series centered on a fictionalized version of the Cleveland Browns, was shared on TODAY. The series was created by DAN FOGELMAN, known for creating 'This Is Us' and 'Paradise.'

The cast includes William H. Macy, Christopher Meloni, Mandy Moore and Sam Corlett, who take on roles within the fictionalized world built around the NFL franchise. The project marks another television venture for Fogelman following his work on earlier dramas that blended ensemble storytelling with character-driven narratives.

Details shared alongside the clip indicate the show will follow the team through a dramatized lens rather than functioning as a straightforward sports documentary, placing its cast of characters at the center of the story rather than real Browns personnel.

The footage offers audiences an early glimpse of the tone and cast dynamic ahead of the series' debut, with further details expected as the show moves closer to release.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 36 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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