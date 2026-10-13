THE LAND Trailer Debuts on Hulu
The series stars Christopher Meloni, Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford, and William H. Macy in the drama.
Hulu has debuted the official trailer for 'The Land,' the upcoming drama from 'Paradise' and 'This Is Us' creator DAN FOGELMAN.
'The Land' premieres on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US, and Disney+ internationally on February 15.
Synopsis
After several disappointing seasons, Cleveland Browns' head coach Danny Roarke has one last chance to turn around his football team. His fate rests on a newly drafted Ohio State quarterback — who just happens to be his son. Meanwhile, the owner, Hal Durkin, must decide which of his two daughters is best equipped to take over the team. 'The Land' is the story of two families, in which the high-stakes drama plays out not only on the field but also in the front offices of this NFL franchise, as a loyal fanbase wants a winning season now … or face big changes if they don't.
Cast
The series stars Christopher Meloni, Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford, Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino, Chloe Bennet, Bridget Moynahan, William H. Macy, Omar Epps.
Credits
'The Land' is created and executive produced by DAN FOGELMAN, who also serves as showrunner. Jess Rosenthal, Kevin Falls, and Justin Adler also executive produce, with David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jason T. Reed executive producing for Skydance Sports. The series is a 20th Television and Skydance Sports production.
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