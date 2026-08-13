THE DEPUTY Cast and Crew Available for Interviews Ahead of Release

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Interviews with actor Duke Nicholson, director Matt Sukkar and executive producer Jesús Ortiz Paz have been made available ahead of the theatrical, digital, and on-demand release of THE DEPUTY, a crime thriller based on the novel by Victor Gischler. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Sukkar and stars Nicholson alongside William H. Macy, Tiffany Haddish, Stephen Dorff, Billie Lourd, and Julia Fox.

THE DEPUTY is described as a twisty crime thriller brought to life by performances from an ensemble cast including Duke Nicholson (Us), William H. Macy (Train Dreams), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Stephen Dorff (Blade), Billie Lourd ('American Horror Story') and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems). Based on the novel by Victor Gischler, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Matt Sukkar, with Frances Bean Cobain and Grammy-nominated artist Jesús Ortiz Paz joining as executive producers.