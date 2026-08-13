THE DEPUTY Cast and Crew Available for Interviews Ahead of Release
William H. Macy, Tiffany Haddish and Stephen Dorff also star in the crime thriller based on a novel by Victor Gischler.
Interviews with actor Duke Nicholson, director Matt Sukkar and executive producer Jesús Ortiz Paz have been made available ahead of the theatrical, digital, and on-demand release of THE DEPUTY, a crime thriller based on the novel by Victor Gischler. The film marks the feature directorial debut of Sukkar and stars Nicholson alongside William H. Macy, Tiffany Haddish, Stephen Dorff, Billie Lourd, and Julia Fox.
THE DEPUTY is described as a twisty crime thriller brought to life by performances from an ensemble cast including Duke Nicholson (Us), William H. Macy (Train Dreams), Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Stephen Dorff (Blade), Billie Lourd ('American Horror Story') and Julia Fox (Uncut Gems). Based on the novel by Victor Gischler, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Matt Sukkar, with Frances Bean Cobain and Grammy-nominated artist Jesús Ortiz Paz joining as executive producers.
Talent Available for Interviews
Duke Nicholson (Us, Crisis)
Director Matt Sukkar (Directorial Debut)
Executive Producer Jesús Ortiz Paz (Grammy-nominated musician in Fuerza Regida)
Film Details
Starring: Duke Nicholson, William H. Macy, Tiffany Haddish, Stephen Dorff, Billie Lourd, Julia Fox
Directed By: Matt Sukkar
Written By: Carlo Bernard
Based On A Novel By: Victor Gischler
Producers: Matt Sukkar, Hicham Benkirane, and Andrew Stevens
Executive Producers: Jesús Ortiz Paz, Frances Bean Cobain, George Beno, Doris Pfardrescher, Brennan Lane, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, Henry Winterstern, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Grady Craig, Walter Josten, Patrick Josten, Kyle Fox, David Lipper, Robert Daly Jr., Ryan Winterstern, Mark Canton, Dorothy Canton, Ryan Donnell Smith, Natasha Stassen, Allen Cheney, Brendan Thomas, John Burnham, Daisy Burnham, Tiffany Haddish, Stephen Dorff, Rick Moore, Alessandro Penazzi, Carlo Bernard, and Victor Gischler
Synopsis: Chief Kreuger (William H. Macy) assigns rookie Deputy Toby Sawyer (Duke Nicholson) to guard a dead body. But when the corpse vanishes, Toby launches a frantic search that unearths decades of small-town rot. Pressured to look the other way, Toby finds a lone ally in Deputy Amanda Jackson (Tiffany Haddish) and sets his sights to unravel a lethal web of corruption to clear his name in a town where secrets stay buried.
Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Run Time: 98 mins | Rating: R
THE DEPUTY follows rookie Deputy Toby Sawyer, played by Duke Nicholson, as he investigates the disappearance of a body he was assigned to guard, uncovering long-buried corruption in his town with the help of Deputy Amanda Jackson, played by Tiffany Haddish. The film is written by Carlo Bernard and produced by Sukkar, Hicham Benkirane, and Andrew Stevens, with Jesús Ortiz Paz and Frances Bean Cobain among its executive producers. More details on the film's trailer and key art are available in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.