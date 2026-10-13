THE LAND Trailer Previews Hulu's New NFL Drama

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Hulu has released a new trailer for THE LAND, a scripted drama series set within the world of the Cleveland Browns. The footage introduces the ensemble cast and frames the show's central conflict around football, family, and power inside an NFL franchise.

The series stars Christopher Meloni, Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford, and William H. Macy, with Bridget Moynahan, Chloe Bennet, Sam Corlett, Tanner Zagarino, and Omar Epps rounding out the cast. According to prior coverage, the show comes from 'Paradise' and 'This Is Us' creator DAN FOGELMAN and follows Cleveland Browns head coach Danny Roarke as he tries to turn around his team, with his fate tied to a newly drafted quarterback who is also his son. The story also follows team owner Hal Durkin as he decides which of his two daughters should take over the franchise.

The series is described as the story of two families, with drama unfolding both on the field and inside the team's front offices as a fanbase waits for a winning season. THE LAND premieres February 15 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

THE LAND Trailer Debuts on Hulu first introduced the series ahead of its premiere.

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