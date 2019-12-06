Finn Jones, Pico Alexander Join DICKINSON Season Two

Variety reports that Finn Jones and Pico Alexander have joined the second season of "Dickinson" on Apple TV Plus.

Jones plays Samuel Bowles, described as an energetic and magnetic newspaper editor. Alexander plays Henry "Ship" Shipley, a dropout of Amherst College and a boarder with the Dickinsons.

Jones played Loras Tyrell on "Game of Thrones." Other credits include work on "Iron Fist" and "Hollyoaks."

Alexander starred on Hulu's "Catch 22."

Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily Dickinson to be the unexpected hero for the millennial generation.

Read the original story on Variety.





