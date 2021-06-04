Final Eight Episodes Of HBO's IN TREATMENT Season 4 To Premiere Early On HBO Max

The final eight episodes of the HBO original series IN TREATMENT will be available to stream early, beginning MONDAY, JUNE 14 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, on HBO Max timed to the premiere of two new episodes. The advance rollout provides HBO Max subscribers an early opportunity to watch the entire new season. The series will continue to air on HBO with two back-to-back, half-hour episodes each Sunday and Monday night until the season finale on June 28.



TV Guide hailed the new season of IN TREATMENT as "an unflinching investigation of who we are," while A.V. Club praised Aduba's performance as "evocative, empathetic and skilled," and Hollywood Reporter called the series the "perfect show for our current moment."



Emmy® winner Uzo Aduba ("Mrs. America," "Orange is the New Black") plays the lead role of Dr. Brooke Taylor, the observant and empathetic therapist at the center of the season. The reimagining of the series is set in present-day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients into session with Brooke as they navigate a variety of relevant concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke undertakes - all while dealing with complications in her own personal life.



IN TREATMENT also stars Anthony Ramos ("In the Heights") as Eladio, who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family's adult son; Liza Colón-Zayas ("David Makes Man") as Rita, Brooke's longtime confidante and friend who supports Brooke as she contends with her own demons after a life-altering loss; John Benjamin Hickey ("Jessica Jones") as Colin, a charming millionaire beach bum turned white-collar criminal reckoning with all the ways the world has changed now that he's been released from prison; Quintessa Swindell ("Euphoria") as Laila, Brooke's distrustful, teenage client, struggling to carve out her own identity separate from her family's overbearing expectations; and Joel Kinnaman ("For All Mankind") as Adam, Brooke's long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend who has resurfaced to create further complexity for her.



IN TREATMENT originally debuted on HBO in 2008, starring Gabriel Byrne and Dianne Wiest. The Emmy®-winning series also garnered Peabody and AFI Awards wins.



IN TREATMENT is produced by HBO; executive producers Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Melissa Bernstein, and Hagai Levi; Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby serve as co-executive producers. IN TREATMENT is produced in association with Woman of Letters, Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, Sheleg and based on the Israeli series, "Be'Tipul," created by Hagai Levi with Ori Sivan & Nir Bergman.