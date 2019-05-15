Film Mode Entertainment Announces the Cannes World Market Premiere of BAILEY AND DARLA

Clay Epstein's Film Mode Entertainment is pleased to announce the Cannes World Market Premiere of Yale Production's romantic adventure, BAILEY AND DARLA.

Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect franchise) and Sam Richardson (Veep, Detroiters) lead the cast of Bailey and Darla, directed by Nico Raineau and written by Raineau and Lauren Schacher. Snow is also producing the film, along with Yale Productions' Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman, and Highland Myst's Jon Keeyes. Co-Producers include Highland Myst's Matthew Tompkins and Yale Productions' Russ Posternak.

Jordana Brewster, Vivica A. FOX and Anna Akana round out the cast of Bailey and Darla, in key supporting roles.

"We are thrilled with this amazing cast and to be working with the team at Yale Productions. Audiences are going to be in for a real treat with this hilarious, heartfelt and wild adventure." Said Epstein.

Bailey and Darla follows Darla (Brittany Snow), a cynical reporter whose sex addiction is getting in the way of her sex column, and her evolving relationship with Bailey, a well-meaning sweetheart who's been dumped by his girlfriend and learns he is down on his luck. Together they embark on an impromptu cross-country, sexually charged road trip, recreating Darla's myriad promiscuous adventures from state to state. She's looking for a story and he's looking for a last hurrah; what they find is something neither expected.

Brittany Snow is known for starring as "Chloe" in the Pitch Perfect franchise and as well as her lead role in acclaimed Sundance hit Bushwick. Snow next stars in Netflix's upcoming original series Someone Great opposite Gina Rodriguez and Rosario Dawson.

Sam Richardson is known for his star turns in HBO's critically acclaimed, award-winning comedy Veep and Comedy Central's Detroiters, which he also co-created, as well as his performances in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, The House and Game Over, Man. He has built up a loyal following over the years, especially now when his international reach on shows like VEEP spans the globe and is broadcast in over two dozen countries including but not limited to the UK, Germany, France, and throughout Latin America.

Jordana Brewster is most known for portraying "Mia Toretto" in the Fast and Furious franchise, and most recently starred in Fox's hit series Lethal Weapon. Vivica A. FOX is most known for her star turns in blockbusters including Independence Day, Kill Bill, and Batman & Robin. Rising star Anna Akana most recently was the lead in the series Youth & Consequences for the Mark Gordon Company and currently stars in the Feature Go Back To China, which just premiered at SXSW 2019. Next up she will wrap on the Feature Let It Snow for Netflix.

The film marks the feature debut for director Nico Raineau. Raineau previously gained recognition on the fourth season of HBO's Project Greenlight. His short film submission Magic Matty was ranked #1 of all publicly reviewed original submissions, and Raineau was featured on the show as a top 10 Filmmaker Finalist. Raineau was also a director on Hulu's Zac & Mia, which won two Daytime Emmy awards.

Production of BAILEY AND DARLA recently wrapped in Dallas, Texas. Casting director is Mary Vernieu.

Film Mode Entertainment is handling worldwide sales.





