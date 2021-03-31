Fern Brady To Release POWER & CHAOS Comedy Special on April 20

Fern Brady is totally unique and completely fearless. Her exceptional writing and electric stagecraft have made her one of the UK's hottest comedy stars. Brady will release her new provocative & authoritative special, Power & Chaos on April 20 via 800 Pound Gorilla Pictures.

In Power & Chaos, Fern masterfully tackles sexuality, feminism, power, Brexit, Scottishness, and nationality with her caustic wit. She reveals, "It's terrible being an intelligent woman trapped in a Scottish accent" -- view/share clip below.

Her comedy is smart and raunchy in an unheard, and fresh manner. "I still practice the Catholic contraceptive method 'cause frankly it's amazing for my skin," she quipped at the Melbourne Comedy Festival.

On trying fried chicken as a vegetarian, she said, "I finally know how homophobic politicians feel when they're blowing a guy in their office: 'ah, I hate it, but I cannot stop!'"

Buckle up, and DON'T watch this special with your kids.

Watch a clip here: