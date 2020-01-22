Facebook Renews Jada Pinkett Smith's RED TABLE TALK Through 2022 & Orders Spinoff Series With Gloria Estefan

Facebook Watch, Facebook's video destination, has signed a three year deal for "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios. The pact will keep the hit Daytime Emmy-nominated series exclusively on the platform with new episodes streaming through 2022 featuring host and Executive Producer Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, also known as "Gammy."

Facebook Watch has also greenlit a second "Red Table Talk" franchise from Jada Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios with "Red Table Talk: The Estefans", featuring music icon and Grammy winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter and rising musician Emily Estefan and her niece and Daytime Emmy Award-winning Lili Estefan - three generations of women, who are bringing the Red Table to Miami for a new series of candid conversations about today's most timely, social and personal issues with family, celebrity guests and experts. "Red Table Talk" has emerged as the go-to place to unpack the most compelling social issues of today, and no topic is off-limits as the women bring their own opinions, life experiences and headline generating topics to the table that are personal and resonate with their communities and fans. Jada Pinkett Smith and Gloria Estefan will both serve as executive producers.

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke of the news, saying, "I'm incredibly proud of 'Red Table Talk,' and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili," said Pinkett Smith. "'Red Table Talk' has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what's most powerful for me is hearing people's stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I'm excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places."

Gloria Estefan spoke on behalf of herself, Emily & Lili saying, "I'm incredibly excited to carry the 'Red Table Talk' torch with my family in Miami," said Estefan. "Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table."

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Facebook Watch: "We've been fortunate enough to be in business with such wonderful partners and are thrilled to expand the 'Red Table Talk' franchise with Jada Pinkett Smith, the Estefans and Westbrook Studios," said Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming for Facebook Watch. "'Red Table Talk' is a shining example of how content, community and conversation come together on Facebook Watch. We're proud to keep this conversation going around topics our fans care about."

"Red Table Talk: The Estefans" is produced by Westbrook Studios with Jada Pinkett Smith, Gloria Estefan, Ellen Rakieten and Miguel Melendez serving as executive producers.

"Red Table Talk" is produced by Westbrook Studios with Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez and Jack Mori serving as executive producers.

Gloria Estefan Photo credit: Jesus Cordero

Jada Pinkett Smith Photo credit: Stan Evans





