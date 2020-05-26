FX Announces Programming Slate Through 2021, Including Return of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY, AHS Spinoff, & More!

FX has officially given the green light to American Horror Stories, a spin-off of Ryan Murphy's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story, adding to the FX original programming slate through 2021, it was announced today by Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment.

American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. American Horror Story, the progenitor of the modern-day limited series format - and the longest running hour-long series in FX's history - debuts its 10th installment next year. FX has ordered the show through season 13. AMERICAN HORROR STORY and American Horror Stories are produced by 20th Century FOX Television.

With the order of American Horror Stories, as well as the recent renewals of the acclaimed comedy series Dave, Breeders and What We Do in the Shadows, the FX original programming slate is set through 2021.

"We couldn't be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year," said Schrier. "It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before."

New FX original series include:

· The 10-episode, half-hour limited series A Teacher, starring Kata Mara and Nick Robinson, from Hannah Fidell, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman, Danny Brocklehurst and Kate Mara. Produced by FX Productions.

· The drama series The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman from John Steinberg & Robert Levine, Warren Littlefield, Dan Shotz, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts. The Old Man is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios.

· The drama series Y: The Last Man, based on Brian K. Vaughn's acclaimed comic book series, starring Diane Lane from showrunner Eliza Clark and producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, and Vaughn. Produced by FX Productions.

· THE WEEKLY hour-long anthology American Horror Stories, a spin-off of American Horror Story, from Ryan Murphy and produced by 20th Century FOX Television

· The Untitled B.J. Novak half-hour anthology, which uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today. Produced by FX Productions.

· The docuseries Hip Hop Untold; about the power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop, from producers Malcolm Spellman, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene "Big U" Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Douglas Banker and Rashidi Natara Harper

· Hysterical, a feature-length documentary examining the changing landscape for women in stand-up comedy, from Ross Dinerstein, Jim Serpico and Andrea Nevins

· The docuseries Pride about the LGBTQ fight for civil rights from Christine Vachon, Sydney Foos, Refinery29/Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts and Alex Stapleton

· The docuseries A Wilderness of Error about Army Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was sent to prison for killing his family, from award-winning producer Marc Smerling and Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz and Michael Jackson

Returning series on the slate include:

· The third installment of the Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R) award winning limited series AMERICAN CRIME Story, Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story, starring Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson and Clive Owen from producer Ryan Murphy and produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

· The 10th installment of the Emmy and Golden Globe award winning anthology series American Horror Story, produced by 20th Century FOX Television

· Season 11 of the Emmy Award winning animated comedy series Archer. Produced by FX Productions.

· Season three of the Emmy and Golden Globe winning hit comedy series Atlanta created by and starring Donald Glover. Produced by FX Productions.

· The acclaimed and award-winning comedy series BETTER THINGS created by, starring, written and directed by Pamela Adlon. Produced by FX Productions.

· Season two of the comedy series Breeders. Produced by FX Productions.

· Season three of the half-hour short form comedy showcase Cake. Produced by FX Productions.

· The second season of the comedy series Dave , the #1-rated comedy series ever for FX, co-created by and starring Dave Burd. Produced by FX Productions.

· The fourth installment of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning limited series Fargo, starring Chris Rock from Noah Hawley, and produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

· The record 15th season of the acclaimed hit comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Produced by FX Productions.

· Season three of Ryan Murphy and Steven Canals' Emmy Award winning drama series Pose. Produced by FX Productions.

· The hit drama series Mayans M.C., produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

· Season three of the comedy series Mr Inbetween. Produced by FX Productions.

· The acclaimed drama series Snowfall. Produced by FX Productions.

· The Pulitzer Prize winning news documentary series The Weekly

· The third season of the acclaimed comedy series What We Do in the Shadows. Produced by FX Productions.

