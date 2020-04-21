FRIENDS Cast Offers Tickets to Reunion on HBO Max for Charity

The cast of FRIENDS has just announced their participation in the ALL IN CHALLENGE - all six are inviting one lucky winner to be their personal guests in the audience for the taping where you'll get to see the cast all together again for the first time in ages. PLUS, sip a cup off coffee with the cast in Central Perk and get the "Friends" VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

See their social posts below!

The All In Challenge has brought together artists, celebrities, athletes and sports leagues to raise millions of dollars for individuals in need, especially those experiencing food insecurity. In addition to the cast of "Friends," Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Matthew McConaughey, Russell Wilson & Ciara, Justin Timberlake, P!NK and more have participated, offering once in a lifetime experiences and priceless items. 100% of proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. Since launching last Tuesday, the challenge has raised more than $14.2 million.

America's Food Fund, launched by Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and Apple, with support from the Ford Foundation, was created to help ensure all people have reliable access to food during this uncertain time. Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization and World Central Kitchen, founded by Chef and humanitarian Jose Andres, is at the forefront of providing food for millions of people who are impacted by disasters around the world.

The Friends reunion was forced to suspend work due to the coronavirus. The special was originally set to be recorded in late March. A new date for the special has not yet been determined. The special was initially going to be available when WarnerMedia-backed subscription platform HBO Max launches at a date to be determined in May.

View this post on Instagram Some of you may have heard about a reunion special I'm going to be doing with my FRIENDS for HBO Max... Wanna come? How about you bring five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24? Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping, where we'll be together again for the first time in ages as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had. You'll grab a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk - and get the "Friends" VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter and give whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of the proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen We're ALL IN. Are you? *Standard audience terms, conditions and restrictions apply. A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_) on Apr 21, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram Hi everyone. Your Friends from FRIENDS want you to know something... We are all in!! You may have heard about the reunion special we are doing for HBO Max, well... WE ALL want YOU and five of YOUR friends to join the 6 of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you'll see us all together again for the first time in AGES, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate the fun we had. PLUS sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk and get the "Friends" VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Go to AllinChallenge.com and give WHATEVER you can- $10, $25 - every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen You in? #ALLINCHALLENGE Stay safe, see you SOON A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) on Apr 21, 2020 at 10:01am PDT





