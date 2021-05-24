FRIDAY THE 13TH Will Be Released in Killer New 8-Movie Blu-ray Collection

Take a ride down memory lane with everyone's favorite psychotic killer Jason Voorhees in the new FRIDAY THE 13th 8-MOVIE COLLECTION on Blu-ray, arriving August 10, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Get ready for the only Friday the 13th of the year on August 13th with this to-die-for collection, which includes newly remastered versions of the first four films in one of the most influential and successful horror franchises in cinematic history. This must-have set for fans of heart-stopping horror is gushing over with hours of previously released special features including slashed scenes, making of featurettes, killer commentaries and much, much more. The set also includes access to digital copies of all eight movies, including the "uncut" edition of the original Friday the 13th.

Return to THE TERROR of Camp Crystal Lake and re-experience all the screams, scares, and creative kills. From the too-often ignored warnings of Camp Crustal Lake's "death curse," through an ever-increasing body-count that culminates on the streets of New York City, the hockey-masked mayhem is unleashed and unstoppable.

The eight films in the collection are: Friday The 13th, Friday The 13th Part 2, Friday The 13th Part 3, Friday The 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter, Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning, Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood, and Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.