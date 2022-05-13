FRIDAY THE 13TH Part 3 Now Available on Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook

In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2022, Friday the 13th Part 3 is now available in a Limited-Edition Blu-ray™ SteelBook®.

This killer edition includes the 2D version of the film, which was remastered in 2020 from original film elements, along with access to a digital copy of the film and a host of previously released bonus content.

In this installment, a new crop of campers plays a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with the maniacal Jason, who acquires what will become his iconic mask from an unlucky victim.

In addition, the original Friday the 13th comes to 4K Ultra HD on September 13, 2022, in time for Halloween viewing. One of the most iconic horror films of all time, Friday the 13th launched the long-running and wildly popular franchise, which has grossed over $466 million worldwide. The 4K Ultra HD release features HDR-10 and Dolby Vision® and includes both the theatrical and unrated versions of the film, access to a digital copy, and extensive legacy bonus content.

The thrills start when a new owner and several young counselors gather to reopen Camp Crystal Lake, despite locals' warnings that the place has a "death curse." One by one, they find out how unlucky Friday the 13th can be as they are stalked by a violent killer.