FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR Unscripted Reunion Special Coming to HBO Max

Will Smith and more will celebrate the series' 30th anniversary.

Deadline reports that the cast of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" will reunite for an unscripted reunion special on HBO Max.

The special celebrates the 30th anniversary of the sitcom's first airing.

Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, and DJ Jazzy Jeff are taking part. They will film the event on September 10th.

The reunion looks back at the series, which starred Smith as a fictionalized version of himself moving from West Philadelphia to Bel Air to live with his wealthy uncle and aunt, as well as its cultural impact.

A dramatic reboot of the series, called "Bel-Air," is in the works from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

