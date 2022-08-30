FOX Sports Films Acquires Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Showcasing the Most Elite Club in the History of Football

FOX Sports Films announces it has acquired rights to the long-anticipated sports documentary, THE PERFECT 10, and will co-produce the film, which shines a spotlight on the only 10 legendary football icons who have achieved one of the rarest dual accomplishments in all professional sports: winning the coveted Heisman Trophy and being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Executive produced in partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media (HOFV), Heisman Trophy Winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Tim Brown, H2H Productions and NFL Films, THE PERFECT 10 is directed by four-time Emmy winner Steve Trout ("Hard Knocks" and "All or Nothing") and will air timed to NFL HONORS during the week of FOX's SUPER BOWL LVII programming schedule.

"FOX Sports is honored to partner with NFL Films, H2H Productions and Hall of Fame Village Media to present this captivating film that highlights the extraordinary careers of the greatest athletes to ever play football," said Barry Nugent, Executive Producer, Development & Original Programming, FOX Sports.

"To be able to bring these incredible legends of the sport together to talk candidly about their careers and achievements is truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment to witness. Debuting the film timed to SUPER BOWL LVII makes it particularly special and can't-miss."

"We are very excited to partner and distribute this extraordinary documentary with FOX Sports," said Olivia Steier, an Executive Producer and EVP of Media at HOFV. "After shepherding this project through development and production, we look forward to viewers getting holistic insight into the distinguishing characteristics that separates these incredible athletes from their peers."

THE PERFECT 10 brings seven of the 10 legendary football greats together for the first time to reminisce, share stories and their life journeys to achieve the rare accomplishment they all have in common, winning the Heisman and entering the Hall.

The group has launched a brand and foundation, known as H2H, and the legends who sat down for the once-in-a-lifetime conversation, while the cameras rolled, include Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Barry Sanders, Roger Staubach and FOX Sports' very own Charles Woodson.

Through rare archival footage and a first-person narrative, the film examines the tenacity, motivation and the full impact of their sustained excellence while delving deep into each player's life and career. While the on-field accomplishments of these athletes speak for themselves, the film also shares their off-field personas and the intimate details of their past that fully define them. THE PERFECT 10 is not necessarily a football story, it is a life story. The accomplishment is so rare that "More Men Have Walked on the Moon."

"In nearly 20 years in this business, I've never witnessed anything like the sight of these legends in the same room at the same time - it's like the greatest clubhouse in football history," said Steve Trout, Senior Producer and Director, NFL Films.

"We began talking about telling this story of this rare accomplishment over four years ago so we can find a way to create a legacy off the field, greater or equal to than THE ONE we accomplished on the field. At that time there were only nine of us until Charles Woodson was enshrined in 2021, and The Perfect 10 was born," said Tim Brown.

Added NFL legend and FOX Sports analyst Charles Woodson, "What an honor it is to be mentioned among nine of the other greatest college and NFL football players of all time. When Tim told me I would be just the tenth person to accomplish this magnificent feat, I had no idea. I'm so proud that this NFL FILMS documentary will be told by FOX Sports, the network I call home, during SUPER BOWL week. Ten men, a bronze trophy, and a gold jacket. Yeah, I like the sound of that. Build your legend."

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports' league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.

Watch the new trailer here: