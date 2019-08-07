FOX Signs Exclusive, Broadcast-Only Talent Deal with Jeff Davis

Agreement Marks Company's First Direct Overall Term Deal

FOX Entertainment has signed writer/creator Jeff Davis ("Criminal Minds," "Teen Wolf") to a direct, exclusive, broadcast-only talent deal, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

Under terms of the agreement, Davis will develop scripted dramas for the FOX network. The agreement marks FOX Entertainment's first direct, overall term deal.

"Jeff is a singular talent with a unique voice. His ability to create an incredibly wide range of shows - from character-driven procedurals like 'Criminal Minds' to Pop culture-piercing coming-of-age stories like 'Teen Wolf' - is what makes this deal so significant," said Thorn. "As the company's first direct overall deal, it has even greater significance because it underscores our commitment to being in business with the industry's best creators - and offering them flexibility and backend, both rare commodities in today's marketplace."

"Producing the pilot of 'Teen Wolf' with Michael Thorn not only began one of the best professional experiences I've had, but set a high bar for collaborative partners that I've sought to replicate ever since," Davis added. "The chance to do it again with him, Charlie Collier, Charlie Andrews, Gabriel Marano and the rest of their team at FOX was one I couldn't pass up."

Jeff Davis created CBS' hit series, "Criminal Minds," and has gone on to develop pilots for a number of networks, including creating and serving as the showrunner for all 100 episodes of MTV's hit series, "Teen Wolf." Along with producer David Janollari, Davis currently is working on a pilot for cable's Syfy, based on the classic series "Night Gallery."

