FOX Renews HELL'S KITCHEN for Seasons 21 & 22

FOX has ordered two additional seasons of the Gordon Ramsay hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN, renewing the show for its 21st and 22nd seasons. In the long-running series, aspiring chefs are put through an intense culinary academy to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete in the competition each week.

But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including chef positions at some of Ramsay's most famous restaurants around the country, and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

"HELL'S KITCHEN is a flagship series for us, and has been a fan-favorite since it first premiered," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. "In fact, it's the show that first brought Gordon Ramsay to FOX, essentially serving as the launchpad for our long-standing relationship with him. We'd like to thank Gordon, our producing partners ITV and A. Smith & Co. and the entire crew of this seminal series. We couldn't be happier to have all of these cooks in THE KITCHEN for its 21st and 22nd seasons."

Last season, HELL'S KITCHEN was the #1 cooking show on television (across broadcast and cable) among Adults 18‐49, and its total multiplatform P2+ audience grew +8% from S19, up +48% in P2+ streaming audience. In addition, HELL'S KITCHEN delivered its most streamed cycles yet, amassing 1.9M P2+ streaming (Hulu + FOXNow) for S19 and S20 to date.

HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.